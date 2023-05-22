South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

2023-05-22 | 07:21
South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension
South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit in Seoul with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, during which the leaders also agreed to step up cooperation in areas such as climate change, health and supply chains.

"South Korea and the EU are important partners that share universal values of freedom, human rights and rule of law," Yoon told a joint press conference, vowing to deepen relations.



Reuters
 

