News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK finance minister to meet food manufacturers to discuss high prices
World
2023-05-23 | 01:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK finance minister to meet food manufacturers to discuss high prices
British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt plans to raise concerns about the surge in food prices and discuss ways to ease the strain on families when he meets food manufacturers on Tuesday, his office said in a statement.
"High food prices are proving stubborn so we need to understand what’s driving that," Hunt said in the statement released by the Treasury on Monday.
His meeting comes weeks after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted a food summit which was attended by farmers, suppliers, retailers and industry bodies to boost growth, innovation and sustainability in the sector.
The Treasury said Hunt also plans to meet the country's watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which last week promised to step up its work looking into grocery prices after food prices surged to a 46-year high in March.
Official data showed food prices in Britain were 19.1% higher in March than a year earlier, the biggest such rise since August 1977, while in April, grocery inflation was 17.3%, according to industry data.
"Food inflation disproportionately affects low-income households, who spend more of their income on food and are less able to swap what they would usually buy for cheaper alternatives," the statement said.
The government will consider updating pricing rules after the CMA review has concluded, the Treasury added.
Separately, a committee of British lawmakers are investigating the fairness of the country's food supply chain, seeking to understand why households are facing such prices.
“We believe food and drink price inflation is close to its peak, and food and drink manufacturers will continue to work hard to keep prices as low as possible,” Britain’s Food and Drink Federation CEO Karen Betts said in the Treasury statement.
Reuters
World
UK
Finance
Prices
Food
Next
Iran, Indonesia sign preferential trade agreement
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-12
Eurovision 2023: From flags to food, Liverpool embraces Ukraine
Variety
2023-05-12
Eurovision 2023: From flags to food, Liverpool embraces Ukraine
0
World
2023-05-10
UK finance bosses press to revive London's allure
World
2023-05-10
UK finance bosses press to revive London's allure
0
World
2023-05-09
Japan MOF Kanda: G7 to invite Ukrainian finance minister to G7 meeting
World
2023-05-09
Japan MOF Kanda: G7 to invite Ukrainian finance minister to G7 meeting
0
World
2023-05-05
World food prices rise for first time in a year- FAO
World
2023-05-05
World food prices rise for first time in a year- FAO
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:03
Milan photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran
World
08:03
Milan photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran
0
World
07:52
Austria's Raiffeisen attempts last-ditch Russian spin-off
World
07:52
Austria's Raiffeisen attempts last-ditch Russian spin-off
0
World
07:42
Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm shareholder meeting
World
07:42
Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm shareholder meeting
0
World
07:29
Spain to set more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target, source says
World
07:29
Spain to set more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target, source says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:12
Inflation tightens grip on UK services firms in worry for BoE
World
07:12
Inflation tightens grip on UK services firms in worry for BoE
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
0
Variety
2023-05-15
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
2023-05-15
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
0
World
07:42
Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm shareholder meeting
World
07:42
Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm shareholder meeting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
3
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
4
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
5
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
6
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
7
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
8
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More