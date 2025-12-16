Trump son-in-law Kushner abandons plans for Belgrade hotel: Serbian president

16-12-2025 | 06:47
Trump son-in-law Kushner abandons plans for Belgrade hotel: Serbian president
Trump son-in-law Kushner abandons plans for Belgrade hotel: Serbian president

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Tuesday that a planned hotel development in Belgrade that has sparked protests would not go ahead, after an investment firm linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, pulled out of the project.

"We will now be left with a destroyed building, and it is only a matter of time before bricks and other parts start falling off it, because no one will ever touch it again," Vucic told journalists of the abandoned plan for the former Yugoslav army headquarters.

