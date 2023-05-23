Ukraine courts Africa and 'Global South' as peace plans proliferate

World
2023-05-23 | 02:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine courts Africa and &#39;Global South&#39; as peace plans proliferate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Ukraine courts Africa and 'Global South' as peace plans proliferate

Ukraine's foreign minister began a tour of African countries this week, stepping up wartime Kyiv's diplomatic push to challenge Russian influence in the "Global South" and cement the vision laid out by Ukraine as the only path to peace.

Top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said his main priority was to get African countries to endorse President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's peace plan as he travelled to Morocco on his second tour of Africa since Russia invaded in February last year.
 
"Important negotiations lie ahead with African leaders and business," he wrote on Instagram, saying he aimed to win support for the uninterrupted flow of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea and secure new openings for Ukrainian business.

The tour follows three days of diplomacy by Zelenskiy at the Arab League of Nations on Friday and then at a Group of Seven summit in Japan. As well as G7 leaders, he met those of India, Indonesia, Iraq and the Saudi crown prince during his travels.

Political analysts say Ukraine is accelerating its push to court the Global South - a term meaning Latin America, Africa and much of Asia - and that the effort has taken on greater importance as rival peace proposals to end the war in Ukraine have popped up in other capitals.
 
China, which has touted its own peace plan, sent a top envoy to Kyiv, Moscow and European capitals to discuss a "political settlement" this month. South Africa said last week Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to discuss a peace plan with African leaders. The Vatican also fleshed out a peace mission this month.

"The urgency is because of these peace plans which are popping up," said Alyona Getmanchuk, a political expert who heads the New Europe Center, a think-tank in Kyiv.

"At some point, Ukraine realized that it had under-performed in the Global South for many, many years," said Getmanchuk.

JULY PEACE SUMMIT?
Ukraine says Zelenskiy's 10-point "peace formula", which envisages the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian land, must be the basis for any settlement of the war launched by Russia.

Speaking at the G7 over the weekend, Zelenskiy proposed holding a global peace summit in July to promote the formula. Denmark's foreign minister said on Monday that Copenhagen would be prepared to host it.
 
The minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, said it would be "necessary to build interest and involvement from countries like India, Brazil and China."

While the West has poured military, financial and humanitarian aid into Ukraine, Russia has bolstered its relations with Global South powers during the war, including by selling more of its energy to India and China.

Russia has been nurturing ties in Africa for years and plans to hold an Africa-Russia summit in St Petersburg in July. Moscow's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, toured the continent last year and visited at least twice this year.

"There's a growing realization in Europe and Ukraine that there's a risk that this war will come to be seen as essentially a European conflict that other countries don't need to be concerned about and don't need to condemn," said Nigel Gould-Davies, an expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

"What we have here is Europe and Ukraine responding to Russia's concerted efforts to create a narrative in the world about the war that does not condemn the war and seeks to maintain a relationship with Russia," he added.

Kuleba did not say which countries he would visit on his latest tour of Africa.

His first tour last October took him to Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Kenya before it was cut short when Russia launched a campaign of missile and drone strikes targeting critical infrastructure in the run-up to winter.
 

World

Ukraine

Court

Africa

Global

South

Peace

Plans

Proliferate

LBCI Next
High inflation helps to swell UK budget deficit in April
Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-20

Ukraine's Zelenskiy courts 'Global South' at G7 summit

LBCI
World
2023-05-21

G7 signals long-term Ukraine support to Russia, woos 'Global South'

LBCI
World
2023-05-21

France's Macron: G7 is an opportunity to convince Global South over Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

Kremlin says African Ukraine peace delegation will visit Moscow

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:03

Milan photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran

LBCI
World
07:52

Austria's Raiffeisen attempts last-ditch Russian spin-off

LBCI
World
07:42

Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm shareholder meeting

LBCI
World
07:29

Spain to set more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target, source says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:12

Inflation tightens grip on UK services firms in worry for BoE

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final

LBCI
World
07:42

Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm shareholder meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More