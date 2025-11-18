News
Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
18-11-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
For decades, Lebanon has been known for hosting donor conferences that brought promises of assistance but little lasting change. Today, that narrative is shifting.
The "Beirut 1" conference signals a new direction—one centered not on aid or emergency relief, but on investments and profitable, sustainable projects.
The event brings together the Lebanese state, the private sector, the diaspora, and regional and international partners, with Saudi Arabia participating for the first time in years.
Their message: Lebanon is ready to be seen as a destination for investment, not a country in perpetual need.
According to conference figures, Lebanon requires an estimated $74 billion in investments over the next decade across public and private sectors. Organizers say such capital could double the size of the economy, create new job opportunities, increase exports fivefold, and significantly reduce poverty.
Lebanon's starting point is undeniably difficult.
However, with improved security, serious reforms, and a rapidly evolving regional landscape, officials argue that the country can shift from dependence on foreign aid to becoming an attractive hub for investment.
The road ahead is long—but, as organizers emphasized, the first step begins with Beirut 1.
