News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll
News Bulletin Reports
24-09-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Along the Lebanese-Syrian border, a clandestine trade is generating enormous wealth for some operators, turning them into millionaires and even billionaires.
Unlike real estate companies or tech hubs, this is a shadow economy built on the production and trafficking of Captagon.
The scale of the business is staggering. While the cost to produce a single Captagon pill is less than 50 cents, the price in Gulf markets ranges between $8 and $15, with millions of pills sold annually. Exact figures are difficult to determine due to the secretive and illegal nature of the market, but estimates suggest production exceeds one billion pills per year.
According to the Lebanese Anti-Narcotics Bureau, seizures over the past five years are as follows:
* 2020: 1,000,000 pills
* 2021: 30,000,000 pills
* 2022: 12,000,000 pills
* 2023: 12,000,000 pills
* 2024: 26,000,000 pills
This totals approximately 82 million pills, which, at $8 per pill, would generate a minimum of $650 million if sold legally.
The situation escalated sharply in 2025. In just nine months, seizures increased by 76% compared to the total of the previous five years, amounting to 145 million pills.
This includes 75 million documented by the Internal Security Forces, 65 million seized by military intelligence during a major Wadi operation, and 5 million in Ferzol. The total value of these seizures is roughly $1.16 billion at $8 per pill.
The surge in seizures reflects major shifts in regional control. The weakening of Syria’s Assad regime led to the fall of its Captagon empire, while the diminished influence of Hezbollah in Lebanon allowed state and military forces to strengthen oversight of smuggling routes, disrupt trafficking networks, and raid dozens of production facilities.
Authorities say the early months of 2025 signal a turning point in Lebanon and Syria’s fight against Captagon, offering a real opportunity to curb production and mitigate the social, security, and economic crises generated by this illicit trade.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Captagon
ISF
Seizure
Next
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15
Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15
Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-18
Labor and Economy Ministers launch joint effort to advance Lebanon’s economic recovery
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-18
Labor and Economy Ministers launch joint effort to advance Lebanon’s economic recovery
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-10
Inside the struggle to disarm Palestinian camps in Lebanon: Leadership shake-up and divided loyalties
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-10
Inside the struggle to disarm Palestinian camps in Lebanon: Leadership shake-up and divided loyalties
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23
Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23
Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03
Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03
Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:56
Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event
Lebanon News
08:56
Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event
2
Lebanon News
06:28
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
06:28
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
3
Lebanon News
05:50
Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever
Lebanon News
05:50
Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever
4
Lebanon News
00:33
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
Lebanon News
00:33
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03
Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03
Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10
Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10
Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More