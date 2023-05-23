Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant

World
2023-05-23 | 03:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant

Saudi Arabia's NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) has signed financial documents with 23 local, regional and international banks and investment firms on a green hydrogen production facility at a total investment value of $8.4 billion.

The company also said it concluded a $6.7 billion agreement with Air Products (APD.N) for the plant's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

NGHC, a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, will produce 600 tonnes a day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026 using 4 GW of solar energy, the statement said.

The company secured an exclusive 30-year off-take agreement with Air Products for all the green ammonia it will produce.
 
 
 

World

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Plant

LBCI Next
Malaysia, UAE to start talks on economic partnership
Majority of British firms cautious on new investments in China - survey
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
02:40

Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

LBCI
Middle East
09:29

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Ukraine restores power to Russia-occupied nuclear plant

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-22

SKF to build plant in Morocco for magnetic bearings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:03

Milan photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran

LBCI
World
07:52

Austria's Raiffeisen attempts last-ditch Russian spin-off

LBCI
World
07:42

Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm shareholder meeting

LBCI
World
07:29

Spain to set more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target, source says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-23

Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-05

Quake anger ebbs in Erdogan stronghold ahead of vote

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More