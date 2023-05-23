News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant
World
2023-05-23 | 03:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant
Saudi Arabia's NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) has signed financial documents with 23 local, regional and international banks and investment firms on a green hydrogen production facility at a total investment value of $8.4 billion.
The company also said it concluded a $6.7 billion agreement with Air Products (APD.N) for the plant's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).
NGHC, a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, will produce 600 tonnes a day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026 using 4 GW of solar energy, the statement said.
The company secured an exclusive 30-year off-take agreement with Air Products for all the green ammonia it will produce.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Plant
Next
Malaysia, UAE to start talks on economic partnership
Majority of British firms cautious on new investments in China - survey
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
02:40
Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
World
02:40
Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
0
Middle East
09:29
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant
Middle East
09:29
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant
0
World
2023-05-22
Ukraine restores power to Russia-occupied nuclear plant
World
2023-05-22
Ukraine restores power to Russia-occupied nuclear plant
0
Middle East
2023-05-22
SKF to build plant in Morocco for magnetic bearings
Middle East
2023-05-22
SKF to build plant in Morocco for magnetic bearings
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:03
Milan photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran
World
08:03
Milan photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran
0
World
07:52
Austria's Raiffeisen attempts last-ditch Russian spin-off
World
07:52
Austria's Raiffeisen attempts last-ditch Russian spin-off
0
World
07:42
Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm shareholder meeting
World
07:42
Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm shareholder meeting
0
World
07:29
Spain to set more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target, source says
World
07:29
Spain to set more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target, source says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-23
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-04-23
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
0
Middle East
2023-04-05
Quake anger ebbs in Erdogan stronghold ahead of vote
Middle East
2023-04-05
Quake anger ebbs in Erdogan stronghold ahead of vote
0
World
2023-04-10
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
World
2023-04-10
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
3
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
4
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
5
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
6
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
7
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
8
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More