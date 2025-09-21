UK PM to announce decision on Palestinian state Sunday: Deputy PM

21-09-2025 | 05:02
UK PM to announce decision on Palestinian state Sunday: Deputy PM
UK PM to announce decision on Palestinian state Sunday: Deputy PM

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will on Sunday announce a decision on the UK's recognition of Palestinian statehood, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said.

Starmer had said in July the UK would recognise Palestinian statehood unless Israel took "substantive" steps including reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

"The prime minister will set out the position later on today, making the judgment as to whether those conditions have been met," Lammy told the BBC, with most UK media reporting that Britain will move towards full recognition.

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

Prime Minister

Palestine

State

