IMF mission starts review of Ukraine's new loan program

World
2023-05-23 | 05:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
IMF mission starts review of Ukraine&#39;s new loan program
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
IMF mission starts review of Ukraine's new loan program

An International Monetary Fund mission started work on Tuesday on the first review of a $15.6 billion loan program that it approved in March, the Ukrainian finance ministry said.

The IMF's four-year program for Ukraine is part of a $115-billion global package to support the country's economy as it battles Russia's full-scale invasion.

The ministry said in a statement that Ukraine's economic performance, the situation in the energy sector, and efforts to ensure the rule of law, increase transparency and fight corruption would be discussed during meetings in Vienna.

Some meetings between Ukrainian officials and IMF experts will also take place in an online format.

"We are working to create an international compensation mechanism in order to direct confiscated Russian assets towards Ukraine's reconstruction," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on the Telegram messaging app.

"We count on the IMF's support in this area, as well as further assistance to consolidate financial support from partners from around the world."

To ensure continued IMF support, Ukraine must meet a number of conditions, including steps to boost tax revenue, maintain exchange rate stability, preserve central bank independence, and strengthen anti-corruption efforts.

Ukraine's economy has been devastated by the war and the government relied heavily on Western aid to finance its social and humanitarian payments.

Ukraine's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) loan is the first major conventional financing program approved by the IMF for a country involved in a large-scale war.

Reuters
 

World

International Monetary Fund

Mission

Loan

Program

Ukraine

Finance Ministry

LBCI Next
Inflation tightens grip on UK services firms in worry for BoE
World Bank seeks grants, new capital to fight global crises
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-18

IMF approves rule change that would allow new Ukraine loan program

LBCI
World
2023-05-17

Missions in China warned over 'propaganda' displays after Ukraine flags raised

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Russia, Ukraine to receive African mission on potential peace plan, Pretoria says

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Latest on the Ukraine war: Pope says Vatican involved in peace mission

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:09

Climate protests over private jets disrupt Geneva Airport flights

LBCI
World
10:51

Germany rejects Turkey's accusations of lack of freedom for the press

LBCI
World
10:43

Russia says it crushes cross-border incursion from Ukraine

LBCI
World
10:35

US issues fresh North Korea sanctions targeting cyber

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:56

Microsoft bakes its Bing/ChatGPT bot into Windows 11

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Russian forces dig in at Ukrainian nuclear plant, witnesses say

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More