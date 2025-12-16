Jumblatt condemns Sydney attack, sends condolences to Australian PM

Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt sent a message of condolence to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following the deadly attack that targeted civilians on Bondi Beach in Sydney.



In his message, Jumblatt strongly condemned the targeting of civilians anywhere in the world, describing such acts as "barbaric and intolerable," and stressing that they cannot be justified or accepted under any circumstances.



Jumblatt expressed full solidarity with Australia and the Australian people during what he called a difficult moment, asking that his condolences be conveyed to the families of the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.