Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
Lebanon News
06-09-2025 | 10:50
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
Lebanon's Minister of Displaced and Minister of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence Kamal Chehadeh said the Lebanese Army's newly adopted plan to consolidate weapons under state control, known as “Shield of the Nation,” consists of five integrated phases.
In an interview with Al-Hadath channel, Chehadeh noted that the first stage of the plan will focus on the area south of the Litani River, followed by a second phase extending to the region south of the Awali River. He stressed that the strategy relies on geographic sequencing to ensure systematic and secure implementation.
“The plan includes field measures such as raids in targeted areas, in full coordination with security and military agencies,” Chehadeh said. He noted that there is a broad national consensus on the necessity of placing all arms under state authority, calling the plan “a strategic step toward restoring full sovereignty and strengthening state institutions.”
Chehadeh said a clear timetable has been set for the first stage, with all of the army’s resources currently focused on south of the Litani. He added that Lebanon’s military needs have been communicated to allied countries, with Washington increasing its support for the army.
On the broader defense strategy, Chehadeh emphasized that dialogue would not take place with any party outside the government, underscoring that “the state alone is the sole reference in this matter.”
He pointed out that approval of the disarmament plan came under a cabinet decision issued on August 5, and that implementation has already begun, with “tangible results expected in the coming weeks.”
