Brazil says UN confirmed Amazonian city of Belem as COP30 host

World
2023-05-26 | 14:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Brazil says UN confirmed Amazonian city of Belem as COP30 host
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Brazil says UN confirmed Amazonian city of Belem as COP30 host

Brazil's government said on Friday the United Nations has confirmed the Amazonian city of Belem as the host of the COP30 climate change summit in November 2025.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made the announcement in a video alongside his foreign relations minister and the governor of Para state, where Belem is located.

"I'm convinced it is going to be a great event," said Lula, who had previously pledged to try to bring the UN climate talks to a city in the world's largest rainforest.

The leftist leader last year attended the COP27 in Egypt as president-elect, pledging to recommit the rainforest nation to tackling the climate crisis. This year's talks are scheduled to take place in Dubai.

"I've attended COPs in Egypt, Paris, Copenhagen and all people talk about is the Amazon, so I asked: why not host it in an Amazonian state, so you can know what the Amazon really is?" the leftist leader said. "That is very important."

Belem is the second most populous city in Brazil's Amazon after Manaus, which hosted games of the 2014 World Cup.



Reuters
 

World

Brazil

UN

Confirm

Amazonian

City

Belem

COP30

Host

LBCI Next
Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles, over 20 drones in Russian attacks
Biden, McCarthy appear near two-year deal on US debt ceiling as default looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Fifth body found in burnt out NZ hostel, man appears in court on arson charges

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Brazil confirms first ever avian flu cases in wild birds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-15

Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-13

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls 68% in April, first major drop under Lula

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:45

EU condemns Russian deal to station nuclear warheads in Belarus

LBCI
World
14:38

Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan -US senator

LBCI
World
14:34

IMF says US interest rates need to stay higher to bring inflation down

LBCI
World
14:15

IMF, others should give $100 bln climate FX guarantee – document

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Cyber security firms' earnings set to benefit from growing threat of hacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
Middle East
04:42

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

MP Bilal Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah's 'parade' is a message to the inside, not the outside

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More