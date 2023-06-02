News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pound heads for biggest weekly gain in six months
World
2023-06-02 | 05:28
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Pound heads for biggest weekly gain in six months
Sterling headed for its biggest one-week rally against the dollar in six months on Friday, as U.S. interest rates looked increasingly likely to plateau sooner than UK rates.
With the all-important monthly U.S. employment report due later in the day, activity in the currency market was subdued.
"From a cable perspective, this release may extend the rally (NFP miss or in line with estimates) or cap upside should the report come in stronger than expected," IG analyst Warren Venketas said.
The pound has gained 1.5% against the dollar this week, the most since early December, and nearly 1.1% against the euro - which would be its largest weekly increase in nearly four months.
The main driver has been a redirection of investor capital out of the safe-haven dollar, now that lawmakers in Washington have passed a bill that would suspend the U.S. government's borrowing limit.
Juicing up that flow has been a series of signals from Federal Reserve officials this week that the central bank might stand pat when it meets on June 13-14 to discuss monetary policy.
This has fed a sharp repricing in interest-rate expectations. Traders now place a 29% chance the Fed will raise rates this month, compared with a 70% chance a week ago.
Meanwhile, as UK inflation remains stubbornly high, traders have reassessed the outlook for monetary policy in Britain too.
Money markets show markets are pricing for UK rates to peak at 5.32% by year-end, up from 4.50% now. A month ago, the expectation was that UK rates would be around 4.80% by December.
Similarly, as U.S. Treasury yields have retreated with the passing of a bill in Congress to raise the U.S. government's borrowing limit and avoid a potentially catastrophic default, UK yields have ramped up, thereby giving sterling an advantage - at least in theory.
The premium of UK 10-year gilt yields over those for 10-year Treasuries has widened this week to its largest since early 2009.
In practice, however, sterling has not nearly as much of a lift as some might expect, given the 50-basis point premium that gilts wield over Treasuries.
Jordan Rochester, a strategist at Nomura, said in a recent note this is typical of an emerging market currency - a description often ascribed to sterling given its high volatility and sensitivity to domestic politics.
"Sticky inflation in the UK will prolong the length of the BoE rate hike cycle = lower growth, less UK inflows," he said.
Global growth expectations are waning, asset managers hold a small long position in sterling - giving them less incentive to load up on pounds - and the currency's correlation with bond yields is weaker than that say of the dollar with Treasury yields, Rochester said.
It's all down to stagflation. The UK has the highest inflation and the slowest growth among the G7. Britain has avoided recession, but the squeeze of the cost of living crisis on consumers and households is clear, given recent data on business activity, employment and lending.
Reuters
World
British
Pound
Heads
Biggest
Weekly
Gain
Six
Months
Inflation
US
Dollar
Next
Thailand and UAE could become new casino destinations as Galaxy and MGM explore opportunities
Pakistani human rights activist abducted in Karachi
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-11
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
World
2023-04-11
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
0
World
2023-06-01
Dollar rises as US debt bill passes House, euro slides ahead of inflation
World
2023-06-01
Dollar rises as US debt bill passes House, euro slides ahead of inflation
0
World
2023-05-18
Why is the US dollar so strong again?
World
2023-05-18
Why is the US dollar so strong again?
0
World
2023-05-09
Gold gains with focus on US inflation readings
World
2023-05-09
Gold gains with focus on US inflation readings
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:22
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
World
07:22
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
0
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
0
World
07:11
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
World
07:11
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
0
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29
Lebanon's Renewable Energy law approved by Finance Committee
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29
Lebanon's Renewable Energy law approved by Finance Committee
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30
Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30
Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
0
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
5
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
6
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
7
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More