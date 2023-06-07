News
King Charles visit to France envisaged for September - BFM TV
World
2023-06-07 | 10:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
King Charles visit to France envisaged for September - BFM TV
Britain's King Charles may travel to France in September after a planned state visit in March was cancelled because of sometimes-violent protests over reforms to the French pension system, BFM TV reported.
Charles had planned a three-day visit to France in late March in what would have been his first state visit since succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth as British monarch in September.
But the visit was cancelled after social unrest over President Emmanuel Macron's new pension law erupted into some of the worst street violence seen in years across the country.
Instead, he visited Germany on his first overseas trip as monarch.
Reuters could not immediately confirm BFM's report.
Reuters
World
Britain
King Charles
France
