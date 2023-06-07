King Charles visit to France envisaged for September - BFM TV

World
2023-06-07 | 10:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
King Charles visit to France envisaged for September - BFM TV
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
King Charles visit to France envisaged for September - BFM TV

Britain's King Charles may travel to France in September after a planned state visit in March was cancelled because of sometimes-violent protests over reforms to the French pension system, BFM TV reported.

Charles had planned a three-day visit to France in late March in what would have been his first state visit since succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth as British monarch in September.

But the visit was cancelled after social unrest over President Emmanuel Macron's new pension law erupted into some of the worst street violence seen in years across the country.

Instead, he visited Germany on his first overseas trip as monarch.

Reuters could not immediately confirm BFM's report.

Reuters
 

World

Britain

King Charles

France

LBCI Next
US tightens crackdown on crypto with lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance
Bombing of herders highlights pattern of deadly aerial assaults by the Nigerian military
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-07

Britain celebrates with street parties and a concert after King Charles' coronation

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Britain's King Charles unveils Eurovision competition stage

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

King Charles' state visit to France postponed after violent protests

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Protests in France may impact King Charles’ visit - Buckingham Palace source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah

LBCI
World
10:17

Kiyv reports gains near Bakmhut, denies broad counter-offensive under way

LBCI
World
09:57

Former Trump aide Budowich to testify in classified documents probe -CNN

LBCI
World
09:35

Blinken looks to travel to China for talks in coming weeks -US official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-22

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-02

Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-15

UNIFIL peacekeeper killed, 3 others injured in south Lebanon-UNIFIL statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More