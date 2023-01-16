Sports

Lebanon among biggest winners at ACS Akkar Royal Battle

2023-01-16 | 05:18
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon among biggest winners at ACS Akkar Royal Battle
16 kickboxing and Muay Thai fights between Lebanese and other champions from American, European, Asian, and African nationalities took place at the “ACS Akkar Royal Battle” event organized at the Camille Chamoun Sports City in Lebanon.  

Hundreds of fans from several countries came to Lebanon to support the athletes and keep up with the intense fights. 

Among champions from 12 countries, Lebanon was able to shine as one of the biggest winners. Here are the results:  

In Muay Thai:  

- 81kg: Khaled Tarraf (Lebanon) beat Omar Moreno (United States)  

- 59 kg: Abdallah Ondash (Lebanon) beat Marc Peinado (Spain)  

- 81kg: Rabah Hawli (Lebanon) beat Junior Nirty (Senegal)  

- 75kg: Ahmed Kadi (Lebanon) defeated Ali Choucair (Lebanon)  

- 75 kg: Hisham Sarraj (Lebanon) defeated Ali Osman (Palestine)  

- 53kg: Ramadan Ondash (Lebanon) beat Shakhruz Dujarev (Uzbekistan)  

- 71 kg: Omar Halima (Lebanon) defeated Nasser Hussein (Lebanon)  

In Kickboxing:  

- 72kg: Youssef Abboud (Lebanon) beat Andre Morales (Spain)  

- 72.5 kg: Firas Eid (Lebanon) defeated Fawzi Baltaji (Lebanon)  

- 81kg: Nassib Hmede (Lebanon) defeated Abdullah Jabareen (Jordan)  

- 65kg: Rani Khatib (Lebanon) beat Salif Dialo (Switzerland)  

- 65kg: Mustapha Yaghmour (Lebanon) beat Lucas Walz (Germany)  

- 60kg: Wassim Dib (Lebanon) defeated Hamza Sidawi (Palestine)  

- 65 kg: Mohammed Dohni (Lebanon) defeated Hassan Ayad (Lebanon)

Sports

Lebanon

Kickboxing

Muy Thai

Tournament

Athletes

Nationalities

Several

Countries

Biggest

Winners

LBCI Next
LeBron becomes second player to score 38,000 points
Newcastle boss Howe considering dropping Joelinton after drink-driving charge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid

LBCI
Variety
05:39

Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:10

NBA champions Warriors praise Biden on Griner, gun control in White House return

LBCI
Sports
06:22

Injured champion Nadal crashes out of Australian Open

LBCI
Variety
11:30

Lebanese Olympic Committee honors Cedars players

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-17

Thousands sign petition to save 'sacred' Japan stadium where Ruth once played

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-09

Mbappe, Real Madrid slam French football president for 'disrespecting' Zidane

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-09

Recent developments in Lebanon's banking sector

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-02

Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app