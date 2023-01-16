News
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Lebanon among biggest winners at ACS Akkar Royal Battle
2023-01-16 | 05:18
Share
2
min
Lebanon among biggest winners at ACS Akkar Royal Battle
16 kickboxing and Muay Thai fights between Lebanese and other champions from American, European, Asian, and African nationalities took place at the “ACS Akkar Royal Battle” event organized at the Camille Chamoun Sports City in Lebanon.
Hundreds of fans from several countries came to Lebanon to support the athletes and keep up with the intense fights.
Among champions from 12 countries, Lebanon was able to shine as one of the biggest winners. Here are the results:
In Muay Thai:
- 81kg: Khaled Tarraf (Lebanon) beat Omar Moreno (United States)
- 59 kg: Abdallah Ondash (Lebanon) beat Marc Peinado (Spain)
- 81kg: Rabah Hawli (Lebanon) beat Junior Nirty (Senegal)
- 75kg: Ahmed Kadi (Lebanon) defeated Ali Choucair (Lebanon)
- 75 kg: Hisham Sarraj (Lebanon) defeated Ali Osman (Palestine)
- 53kg: Ramadan Ondash (Lebanon) beat Shakhruz Dujarev (Uzbekistan)
- 71 kg: Omar Halima (Lebanon) defeated Nasser Hussein (Lebanon)
In Kickboxing:
- 72kg: Youssef Abboud (Lebanon) beat Andre Morales (Spain)
- 72.5 kg: Firas Eid (Lebanon) defeated Fawzi Baltaji (Lebanon)
- 81kg: Nassib Hmede (Lebanon) defeated Abdullah Jabareen (Jordan)
- 65kg: Rani Khatib (Lebanon) beat Salif Dialo (Switzerland)
- 65kg: Mustapha Yaghmour (Lebanon) beat Lucas Walz (Germany)
- 60kg: Wassim Dib (Lebanon) defeated Hamza Sidawi (Palestine)
- 65 kg: Mohammed Dohni (Lebanon) defeated Hassan Ayad (Lebanon)
