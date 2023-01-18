Sports

NBA champions Warriors praise Biden on Griner, gun control in White House return

2023-01-18 | 07:10
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
NBA champions Warriors praise Biden on Griner, gun control in White House return

WNBA star Brittney Griner and gun control were on the agenda as the Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday, celebrating their fourth championship title in eight seasons with US President Joe Biden.

The Warriors overcame the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the NBA Finals last year, cementing their legacy as one of basketball's all-time great dynasties, after also hoisting the trophy in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
 
But it was the first time that a sitting US president had received the team since Biden's fellow Democrat Barack Obama in 2016, after Republican former President Donald Trump revoked their invitation in 2017 and declined to extend one a year later.
 
Klay Thompson and other members of the team chuckled and looked down sheepishly as Biden said, "Let me just say that the Golden State Warriors are always welcome in this White House," adding emphasis to "this."
 
The Warriors' title win in June capped a remarkable turnaround for the franchise, after the previous two seasons had ended in disappointment.
 
"You struggled in 2020, missed the playoffs in '21 and critics wondered if this team was gone for good as a championship team," said Biden, who twice before unsuccessfully ran for president.
 
"Fellas, I know what it feels like. I've been there."
 
Finals MVP Steph Curry told reporters that he thanked Biden for bringing home Griner, after the Phoenix Mercury star was released in a prisoner swap in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout following months of detention in Russia, a move Republicans criticized.
 
"(It was) a great opportunity for us, from the basketball community, to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home," said the eight-times All-Star.
 
"It means a lot to know she's here, at home, safe with her family."
 
Head coach Steve Kerr and players Thompson and Moses Moody attended a roundtable discussion with senior White House staffers on gun violence and gun control.
 
Kerr famously made an impassioned plea for stricter gun control after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last year.
 
"Learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help create a safer environment in our country," said Kerr.
 
"It's a great day on many fronts."

Sports

Basketball

NBA

Golden State

Warriors

White House

Visit

Champions

President

Joe Biden

Donald Trump

Brittney Griner

Gun

Control

Injured champion Nadal crashes out of Australian Open
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-02

Hezbollah delegation visits Rai, stresses need to hasten presidential election

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-08

The ninth presidential election session has begun

LBCI
World
2022-12-06

Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

South Korea president, in UAE, backs return to nuclear power

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:22

Injured champion Nadal crashes out of Australian Open

LBCI
Variety
11:30

Lebanese Olympic Committee honors Cedars players

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-17

Thousands sign petition to save 'sacred' Japan stadium where Ruth once played

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-17

Villa reach agreement to sign Colombia forward Duran

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe

LBCI
World
2022-12-17

New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app