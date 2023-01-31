News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup
2023-01-31 | 05:48
Share
0
min
Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup
Lebanon's Davis Cup tennis delegation arrived in the Polish city of Leszno to face Ukraine next Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4, within the exclusionary round of the first international group of the prestigious competition.
The delegation includes the captain of the Lebanese team, coach Fadi Youssef, players Benjamin Hassan (ranked 298 in the world), Hadi Habib (450 in the world), and Hassan Ibrahim.
On the other hand, the Ukrainian team includes players Oleksandr Ovcharenko, Vladislav Orlov, Vyacheslav Belinsky, and Illia Biloborodko.
The Cedars team will seek to beat the Ukrainian players to return to the first ranks of the elite tennis group. As for losing, it means falling into the second global group.
It is worth noting that the Davis Cup is the World Cup of tennis and one of the world's largest annual international team competitions, founded in 1900.
Breaking Headlines
Sports
Davis Cup
Lebanese
Tennis
Lebanon
Players
Ukraine
Next
Lebanon excelled in Qatar’s Doha Stars Art Gymnastics competition
Farah returns for London Marathon before likely 2023 retirement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Lebanese Olympic Committee honors Cedars players
Variety
2023-01-17
Lebanese Olympic Committee honors Cedars players
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-01-03
Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis
Variety
2023-01-03
Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
11:52
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
Sports
11:52
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
0
Sports
07:40
Man United's Eriksen injured for 'extended period'
Sports
07:40
Man United's Eriksen injured for 'extended period'
0
Sports
07:16
Lebanon excelled in Qatar’s Doha Stars Art Gymnastics competition
Sports
07:16
Lebanon excelled in Qatar’s Doha Stars Art Gymnastics competition
0
Sports
05:44
Farah returns for London Marathon before likely 2023 retirement
Sports
05:44
Farah returns for London Marathon before likely 2023 retirement
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-01-16
Barcelona ease to 3-1 victory over Real Madrid to win Super Cup
Sports
2023-01-16
Barcelona ease to 3-1 victory over Real Madrid to win Super Cup
0
Middle East
2023-01-23
Egypt signs $1.5 billion financing agreement with ITFC
Middle East
2023-01-23
Egypt signs $1.5 billion financing agreement with ITFC
0
Variety
2023-01-13
Judge sentences Trump Organization to pay $1.6 mln penalty for tax fraud
Variety
2023-01-13
Judge sentences Trump Organization to pay $1.6 mln penalty for tax fraud
0
Variety
08:23
"Hamra. No, Badaro," a new Lebanese achievement in Los Angeles
Variety
08:23
"Hamra. No, Badaro," a new Lebanese achievement in Los Angeles
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:15
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
05:15
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
2
Lebanon News
02:06
Organizations call for immediate international sanctions against those obstructing justice
Lebanon News
02:06
Organizations call for immediate international sanctions against those obstructing justice
3
Press Highlights
05:02
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
Press Highlights
05:02
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
4
Sports
11:52
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
Sports
11:52
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
5
Lebanon Economy
10:10
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
Lebanon Economy
10:10
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
7
Variety
08:23
"Hamra. No, Badaro," a new Lebanese achievement in Los Angeles
Variety
08:23
"Hamra. No, Badaro," a new Lebanese achievement in Los Angeles
8
Lebanon Economy
07:34
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
Lebanon Economy
07:34
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store