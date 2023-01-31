Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup

The delegation includes the captain of the Lebanese team, coach Fadi Youssef, players Benjamin Hassan (ranked 298 in the world), Hadi Habib (450 in the world), and Hassan Ibrahim.



On the other hand, the Ukrainian team includes players Oleksandr Ovcharenko, Vladislav Orlov, Vyacheslav Belinsky, and Illia Biloborodko.



The Cedars team will seek to beat the Ukrainian players to return to the first ranks of the elite tennis group. As for losing, it means falling into the second global group.



It is worth noting that the Davis Cup is the World Cup of tennis and one of the world's largest annual international team competitions, founded in 1900.