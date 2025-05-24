Army Chief visits South Lebanon to oversee election security measures

Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal inspected the central operations room for South Lebanon at Mohammad Zgheib military base in Sidon, where he was briefed on the security measures implemented by deployed military units to ensure the safety of the ongoing municipal elections.



He also visited the headquarters of the Fifth Infantry Brigade in Biyyadah, where he received an update on the deployment in the brigade’s area of operations and the measures in place to accompany the electoral process.



General Haykal stressed the critical importance of the elections taking place amid the country’s current exceptional challenges.



He said the success of the elections reflects the people of South Lebanon’s strong attachment to their land, and that the army’s presence is a key source of reassurance and resilience for them.



“Our message is clear: the army stands firmly by the Lebanese people. The Israeli enemy, which continues to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and occupy part of its territory, will not deter the military institution from fulfilling its duties in full,” Haykal said.



Addressing the troops, he added: “The army is a guarantor of stability, and the security institutions are one of the pillars of the state. The Lebanese people look to you to safeguard their future—live up to their trust and expectations.”