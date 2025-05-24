Army Chief visits South Lebanon to oversee election security measures

Lebanon News
24-05-2025 | 06:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Army Chief visits South Lebanon to oversee election security measures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Army Chief visits South Lebanon to oversee election security measures

Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal inspected the central operations room for South Lebanon at Mohammad Zgheib military base in Sidon, where he was briefed on the security measures implemented by deployed military units to ensure the safety of the ongoing municipal elections.

He also visited the headquarters of the Fifth Infantry Brigade in Biyyadah, where he received an update on the deployment in the brigade’s area of operations and the measures in place to accompany the electoral process.

General Haykal stressed the critical importance of the elections taking place amid the country’s current exceptional challenges.

He said the success of the elections reflects the people of South Lebanon’s strong attachment to their land, and that the army’s presence is a key source of reassurance and resilience for them.

“Our message is clear: the army stands firmly by the Lebanese people. The Israeli enemy, which continues to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and occupy part of its territory, will not deter the military institution from fulfilling its duties in full,” Haykal said.

Addressing the troops, he added: “The army is a guarantor of stability, and the security institutions are one of the pillars of the state. The Lebanese people look to you to safeguard their future—live up to their trust and expectations.”
 

Lebanon News

Army Chief

South Lebanon

Municipal Election

Security

LBCI Next
Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)
MP Ali Hassan Khalil responds to Morgan Ortagus: This is Lebanon's issue and that is their opinion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-08

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-02

Lebanese Army launches security measures ahead of municipal elections in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-19

Lebanese army announces security measures on Lebanon-Syria border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Lebanese Army receives key suspect in Pascal Sleiman's murder from Syrian authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Voter turnout tops 27% in South Lebanon, 23% in Nabatieh by 4 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Army Chief visits South Lebanon to oversee election security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Over 8 million Syrians were wanted by Assad intelligence, security services: Authorities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

MP Ali Hassan Khalil responds to Morgan Ortagus: This is Lebanon's issue and that is their opinion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More