President Joseph Aoun visited the Internal Security Forces (ISF) operations room on Sunday morning, as the second round of municipal and mukhtar elections got underway in the northern governorates of North Lebanon and Akkar.



During the visit, he praised the performance of the security forces and expressed hope for a high voter turnout.



"Municipal and mukhtar elections are about development, not politics," he said.



He also urged residents of the north to "vote more actively and vote for a project, not just a person."



Addressing reports of electoral bribery in Mount Lebanon, the president confirmed that the matter is being followed up judicially and that arrests have been made.



"This is a message to both the international community and the Lebanese people that the Lebanese state is back on the right track," he concluded.