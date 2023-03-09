News
Sports
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
2023-03-09 | 05:40
Share
5
min
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from March 11-12 (all times GMT):
Saturday, March 11
Bournemouth v Liverpool (1230)
* Bournemouth have won one of their 11 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L9), losing the last seven in a row by an aggregate score of 28-1.
* After losing three of their first four Premier League games in 2023 (D1), Liverpool have now won four of their last five (D1).
* Liverpool beat Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield earlier this season.
Everton v Brentford (1500)
* London clubs have lost their last three Premier League games at Everton, since Chelsea won 1-0 on the opening weekend. Three of Everton's four home wins this season have come against London sides West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Arsenal.
* Brentford are unbeaten in their three Premier League games against Everton (W2 D1).
* Everton manager Sean Dyche has won three of his four league games against Brentford (L1).
Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500)
* Leeds have won one of their last 12 league games against Brighton (D2 L9), a 2-0 home win in the second-division Championship in March 2017. They have scored only four goals in this run.
* Brighton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games (W3 D2), the joint-longest current run in the division along with Brentford.
* Leeds have won only one of their last 12 Premier League games (D4 L7), beating Southampton 1-0 in manager Javi Gracia's first match in charge.
Leicester City v Chelsea (1500)
* Leicester have failed to register a shot on target in their last two Premier League games, since James Maddison's 90th minute effort against Manchester United.
* With 24 goals scored and 25 goals conceded, Chelsea's Premier League games have seen fewer goals than any other side this season (49).
* Leicester have won only one of their last six home league games against Chelsea (D2 L3), winning 2-0 in January 2021.
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest (1500)
* Tottenham have won 28 of their last 31 Premier League home games against promoted sides (D2 L1), with their only defeat in that run coming against Wolves at Wembley in 2018-19.
* Forest have lost all three of their visits to London this season by an aggregate score of 11-0.
* Forest have won three of their last four away league games against Spurs, though this is their first such visit since a 2-0 loss in November 1998.
Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1730)
* Palace are winless in their last seven Premier League home games against Manchester City (D2 L5), since a 2-1 win in April 2015. They have failed to score in five of these seven games, including each of the last three.
* City have already dropped more points in away Premier League games this season (15) than they did in the whole of the 2021-22 campaign (11).
* Palace are winless in nine Premier League games (D5 L4), the longest ongoing run among sides currently in the competition.
Sunday, March 12
Fulham v Arsenal (1400)
* Fulham are winless in nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal (D2 L7) since a 2-1 home win in January 2012. They have lost all four games at Craven Cottage in this run.
* Premier League leaders Arsenal have won all four of their away London derbies in the competition this season by an aggregate score of 8-0.
* Fulham have lost 16 of their last 18 Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table (W2), including the last nine in a row.
Manchester United v Southampton (1400)
* United are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Southampton (W3 D3).
* Southampton have won two of their three Premier League games under Ruben Selles (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17 under Ralph Hasenhuettl and Nathan Jones (D2 L13).
* Southampton are winless in their last 14 meetings with Manchester United in all competitions (D7 L7), since a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in January 2016.
West Ham United v Aston Villa (1400)
* After losing their last three home league games of 2022, West Ham are unbeaten at the London Stadium in 2023 (W2 D1). They have conceded once goal at home so far this year and scored seven.
* Villa are winless in their last nine Premier League games against West Ham (D3 L6), since a 1-0 home win in May 2015.
* West Ham manager David Moyes is unbeaten in his last 13 Premier League games against Aston Villa (W8 D5) since a 1-0 loss with Everton in August 2010.
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1630)
* Newcastle have lost their last three matches in all competitions, having lost just twice in their first 29 this season.
* Wolves have lost only once in their nine meetings with Newcastle (W2 D6) since their return to the Premier League in 2018.
* After a run of six consecutive clean sheets, Newcastle have now conceded in each of their last four Premier League games (D2 L2).
Reuters
Sports
Football
England
Premier League
Matchups
Previews
Bullet Point
Clubs
UK
Chelsea
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Arsenal
