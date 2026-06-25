Lebanese deputy PM dismisses prospect of Syrian involvement in Hezbollah file

Lebanon News
25-06-2026 | 04:10
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Lebanese deputy PM dismisses prospect of Syrian involvement in Hezbollah file
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Lebanese deputy PM dismisses prospect of Syrian involvement in Hezbollah file

Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s position regarding reported U.S. pressure on Damascus to take charge of the Hezbollah file is "clear," stressing that there will be no Syrian intervention in Lebanon

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tarek Mitri

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

United States

Hezbollah

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