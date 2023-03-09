News
Sports
Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet
2023-03-09 | 09:34
Share
1
min
Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet
Swiss federal prosecutors have closed an investigation into FIFA president Gianni Infantino over his use of a private jet in 2017, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday.
In a statement welcoming the decision, FIFA said the investigation "related to a private jet being chartered to fly from Suriname to Switzerland in 2017".
"It has been confirmed that the travel arrangements ... were in line with FIFA's compliance rules and regulations - a decision that is in line with the ruling of FIFA Ethics Committee in August 2020 on this case," FIFA added.
"Following the OAG's judgement, the Swiss state shall bear all costs related to the investigation, while the FIFA President has also decided to waive any claim for damages, thus foregoing any potential compensation.
"The FIFA president has been fully at the disposal of the Swiss authorities and remains hopeful that the judicial system recognizes that the current FIFA administration has turned the page on the past and is now established as a credible and respected organization."
FIFA's ethics committee previously looked into the allegations and cleared Infantino in 2020.
Reuters
Sports
Swiss
Prosecutors
Drop
Investigation
FIFA
Boss
Infantino
Private Jet
Football
Association
