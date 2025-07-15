UN: Killings and attacks against Palestinians escalate in the West Bank

Killings and attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers and security forces in the occupied West Bank have increased over the past few weeks, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Tuesday.



“Israeli settlers and security forces have intensified killings, attacks, and harassment against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in recent weeks,” OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al-Khaitan told reporters in Geneva.

Reuters