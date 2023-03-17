News
Sports
NBA roundup: 17/3/23
2023-03-17 | 06:41
Share
3
min
NBA roundup: 17/3/23
Domantas Sabonis totaled 24 points and 21 rebounds for his league-leading 56th double-double as the Sacramento Kings clinched their first winning season since 2005-06 with a 101-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York.
The Kings won for the 10th time in 12 games to secure their first winning mark since going 44-38 in the season that also marks their last playoff appearance. Sacramento also improved to 12-4 in its past 16 road games and secured its 21st road win, the franchise's most since 2003-04.
Sabonis reached his latest double-double late in the second quarter when the Kings began taking control. He shot 8 of 14, added five assists and four blocks. De'Aaron Fox added 18 points for the Kings.
Mikal Bridges scored 23 points but missed four shots in the final 2 1/2 minutes for the Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie added 18 points.
Suns 116, Magic 113
Devin Booker scored 16 of his team-high 19 points in the second half as Phoenix snapped a three-game losing skid with a win against visiting Orlando.
Cameron Payne added 18 points off the bench for Phoenix, which secured the win after Josh Okogie blocked Paolo Banchero's 3-point shot with 3.1 seconds remaining. Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul had 16 points apiece, and Okogie chipped in 15.
Markelle Fultz led Orlando with a game-high 25 points to go with nine assists and seven rebounds. Banchero had 18 points and eight rebounds, Cole Anthony added 17 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner scored 16 apiece.
Raptors 128, Thunder 111
Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 14 rebounds and Toronto defeated visiting Oklahoma City.
Jakob Poeltl added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won two in a row and increased their home winning streak to six. Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points, and Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes each chipped in 19. O.G. Anunoby scored 17.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points for the Thunder, who had a three-game winning streak end. Jalen Williams scored 15 points.
Pacers 139, Bucks 123
Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points and T.J. McConnell added 19 with 12 assists as visiting Indiana took down Milwaukee.
Aaron Nesmith added 22 points, Buddy Hield scored 20 with six assists and Myles Turner scored 11 while grabbing eight rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle sprain) was once again unavailable.
Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 25 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes due to foul trouble. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 11 assists and Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis each contributed 16 points.
Nuggets 119, Pistons 100
Nikola Jokic piled up 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Western Conference-leading Denver snapped a four-game losing streak by pounding host Detroit.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope supplied 20 points and Jamal Murray had 19 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for Denver, which outscored the Pistons 61-36 in the second half and 33-14 in the fourth quarter. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon scored 15 points apiece for the Nuggets.
Rodney McGruder scored 20 points for the Pistons, who have lost 13 of their last 14 games. He added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jalen Duren had 15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals off the bench, while James Wiseman and Jaden Ivey contributed 14 points apiece.
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Basketball
Roundup
Kings
Nets
Suns
Magic
Raptors
Thunder
Pacers
Bucks
