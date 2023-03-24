News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
WNBA-Tom Brady acquires ownership stake in Las Vegas Aces
2023-03-24 | 07:15
Share
2
min
WNBA-Tom Brady acquires ownership stake in Las Vegas Aces
NFL great Tom Brady has acquired an ownership stake in the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, team owner Mark Davis announced on Thursday.
"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," said Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls in his 23-year playing career.
"My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games. They were by far the best athletes in our house!
"We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me."
Brady, who was first introduced to the team when he sat courtside at a home game in May, said he hoped to contribute to the organization as it grows the sport and empowers future generations of athletes.
Financial terms were not disclosed and the deal is subject to WNBA approval.
The Aces relocated to Las Vegas prior to the 2018 season and were purchased by Davis prior to the 2021 campaign.
Davis, who also owns the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, said Brady's involvement with the team would provide a boost both on and off the court.
"Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole," Davis said in a release.
Last season the Aces delivered Las Vegas its first professional sports championship when they beat the Connecticut Sun in the finals and will look to defend their title when the new season kicks off on May 19.
Reuters
Sports
WNBA
Tom Brady
Acquires
Ownership
Stake
Las Vegas
Aces
Next
Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion
Kane savors magic moment as he becomes England's top scorer
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-08
Indian fintech unicorn Slice acquires stake in a bank
Variety
2023-03-08
Indian fintech unicorn Slice acquires stake in a bank
0
World
2023-03-23
India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%
World
2023-03-23
India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%
0
World
2023-03-22
Indian government proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL
World
2023-03-22
Indian government proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL
0
Middle East
2023-03-22
What's at stake in Turkey's upcoming elections?
Middle East
2023-03-22
What's at stake in Turkey's upcoming elections?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:54
Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion
World
08:54
Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion
0
Sports
07:13
Kane savors magic moment as he becomes England's top scorer
Sports
07:13
Kane savors magic moment as he becomes England's top scorer
0
Sports
07:11
Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions
Sports
07:11
Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions
0
Sports
07:08
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
Sports
07:08
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:05
Kid-focused short video app Zigazoo launches a TikTok competitor for Gen Z
Variety
09:05
Kid-focused short video app Zigazoo launches a TikTok competitor for Gen Z
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
2
Lebanon News
12:37
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:37
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
3
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
4
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
5
Lebanon Economy
14:00
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
Lebanon Economy
14:00
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
6
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
7
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
8
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store