Lebanon's Interior Minister meets UN officials to discuss security and humanitarian support

Lebanon News
26-11-2025 | 09:30
High views
Lebanon’s Interior Minister meets UN officials to discuss security and humanitarian support
0min
Lebanon’s Interior Minister meets UN officials to discuss security and humanitarian support

Interior Minister Ahmed Hajjar received Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific in the Department of Political Affairs and Peace Operations, who was leading a delegation. The meeting included a comprehensive briefing on the general situation in Lebanon and the region.

During the meeting, Hajjar emphasized “the importance of continued support from the international community, particularly the United Nations, for Lebanese state institutions, foremost among them the security agencies, to enhance their capacity to maintain security and stability, especially given the current circumstances facing the country.”

Hajjar also met with Imran Riza, the U.N. Deputy Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator, to discuss existing cooperation between the parties and ways to strengthen humanitarian and developmental support for the Lebanese community.

