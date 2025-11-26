President Aoun meets new US Ambassador Michel Issa, welcomes invitation to Washington

Lebanon News
26-11-2025 | 07:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun meets new US Ambassador Michel Issa, welcomes invitation to Washington
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun meets new US Ambassador Michel Issa, welcomes invitation to Washington

President Joseph Aoun received U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa at the Presidential Palace, where the two discussed the situation in Lebanon and regional developments. 

The president wished Ambassador Issa success in his mission, emphasizing the importance of his role in strengthening Lebanese-American relations, particularly given Issa’s familiarity with Lebanon and his ability to help identify ways to support the country in its current circumstances.

President Aoun conveyed his gratitude to Ambassador Issa for the Independence Day congratulations sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as Trump’s recent public expression of interest in inviting the Lebanese president to Washington. Aoun expressed his appreciation for the invitation and confirmed his readiness to accept it.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

US

Ambassador

Michel Issa

Invitation

Washington

LBCI Next
Senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader on international affairs: Iran will continue to support Hezbollah
Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-17

President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-14

New US Ambassador Michel Issa arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

FM Rajji criticizes Iran’s Araghchi over Hezbollah remarks, defends national sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-23

Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-24

Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
World News
10:24

Kremlin calls ongoing Ukraine war talks 'serious'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More