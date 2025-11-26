News
President Aoun meets new US Ambassador Michel Issa, welcomes invitation to Washington
Lebanon News
26-11-2025 | 07:19
President Aoun meets new US Ambassador Michel Issa, welcomes invitation to Washington
President Joseph Aoun received U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa at the Presidential Palace, where the two discussed the situation in Lebanon and regional developments.
The president wished Ambassador Issa success in his mission, emphasizing the importance of his role in strengthening Lebanese-American relations, particularly given Issa’s familiarity with Lebanon and his ability to help identify ways to support the country in its current circumstances.
President Aoun conveyed his gratitude to Ambassador Issa for the Independence Day congratulations sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as Trump’s recent public expression of interest in inviting the Lebanese president to Washington. Aoun expressed his appreciation for the invitation and confirmed his readiness to accept it.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
US
Ambassador
Michel Issa
Invitation
Washington
