Cypriot President arrives in Beirut

Lebanon News
26-11-2025 | 04:22
High views
Cypriot President arrives in Beirut
0min
Cypriot President arrives in Beirut

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides arrived at Beirut International Airport, where he was received by Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, Cyprus’ Ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Hajitheodosiou, and Airport Security Chief Brig. Gen. Fadi Kfouri, ISF Airport Regiment Commander Brig. Gen. Izzat Al-Khatib, and General Security Airport Chief Lt. Col. George Dagher.

A formal welcoming ceremony was held for President Christodoulides upon his arrival.

Lebanon News

Cyprus

President

Beirut

Lebanon

