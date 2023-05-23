News
Spanish police detain four in connection with Vinicius Jr effigy hung from bridge
2023-05-23 | 04:43
Share
0
min
Spanish police detain four in connection with Vinicius Jr effigy hung from bridge
Spanish police said on Tuesday they had detained four people in connection with an incident in which a mannequin representing Brazilian football star Vinicius Jr was hung under a bridge in January.
A hate crime investigation had been opened after an effigy wearing winger Vinicius Jr's No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the training ground of Real Madrid, Vinicius's team, along with a banner that read "Madrid hates Real".
Reuters
Sports
Spain
Police
Detain
Four
Connection
Vinicius Jr
Effigy
Hung
Bridge
Racism
LaLiga
Brazil
International
Lights go out at Rio's Christ the Redeemer in support of Vinicius Jr
Previous
