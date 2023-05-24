Sports

Honda to power Aston Martin's F1 title ambitions from 2026

2023-05-24 | 08:09
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Honda to power Aston Martin's F1 title ambitions from 2026

Honda will return to Formula One as a full-blown engine manufacturer powering Aston Martin's title ambitions when the sport enters a new era in 2026, the Japanese carmaker announced on Wednesday.

The new 'works' partnership will transform Silverstone-based Aston Martin into Honda's sole focus on the starting grid from their current position as one of four teams with Mercedes engines.

"It is very, very difficult to win consistently championships without a full works relationship, which is why we've made this decision," Aston Martin's Group CEO of performance technologies Martin Whitmarsh told reporters.
 
Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) president Koji Watanabe confirmed the manufacturer had no plans to supply power units to other teams.

Honda officially withdrew from Formula One in 2021 but has continued to provide engines to reigning world champions Red Bull, who have already announced a deal with Ford from 2026, under a technical support arrangement.

CEO Toshihiro Mibe said the 2026 regulations and Formula One's push for sustainability were in line with Honda's carbon neutrality goals.
 
"The key for winning will be a compact, lightweight, and high-power electric motor with a high-performance battery capable of handling high and swift power output, as well as the energy management technology," he said.

"We believe that the technologies and know-how gained from this new challenge can potentially be applied directly to our future mass production electric vehicles, such as an electric flagship sports model, and electrification technologies in various areas."

Formula One's 2026 power unit will use 100 percent sustainable fuels and have a much greater electrical component, with the sport aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Silverstone-based Aston Martin are owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and are second in the championship after five of 22 races, with Spaniard Fernando Alonso taking four third places.
 
Stroll has invested heavily, building a new factory and wind tunnel and recruiting top staff from rival teams while also attracting significant title sponsorship from Cognizant and Saudi Aramco.

"Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant is building a team to win in Formula One," said former McLaren principal Whitmarsh, who was instrumental in bringing Honda back to that team in 2015 but left before the ill-fated partnership started.

"This is an extremely exciting and important further step for the team.

"It's clear to us and to Honda that the 2026 Formula One regulations will require the full integration of chassis and PU (power unit) that only a full works team relationship delivers.

"So to have this partnership puts us in a position to compete for championships."

Renault-owned Alpine, Audi, Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains and Red Bull Ford will be the other engine manufacturers from 2026.

The break from Mercedes will mean Aston Martin having to build their own gearboxes and rear suspension but Whitmarsh said that was all part of 'growing up' as a team and becoming truly independent.

"You set out to win in Formula One and that means beating existing partners and in order to do that we've got to be independent," he said.

"We're building great facilities and progressively pulling away from our dependence on Mercedes-Benz."

Whitmarsh said the team would continue to compete as Aston Martin after 2026.
 

Sports

Honda

Power

Aston Martin

F1

Title

Ambitions

Formula 1

2026

Lakers to speak with James in coming days about retirement comment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:34

Ronaldo stunner puts Al-Ittihad title celebration on ice

LBCI
Variety
12:18

Sequoia India’s Surge backs AI-powered video creation platform Gan.ai in $5.2M funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

USAID empowers women-led enterprises in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-22

Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:06

Lakers to speak with James in coming days about retirement comment

LBCI
Sports
08:04

Guardiola wants Premier League financial charges against City dealt with quickly

LBCI
Sports
06:54

Spain arrests 7 after racist incidents targeting Vinicius Jr

LBCI
Sports
05:14

Seven detained in Netherlands after West Ham families attacked

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:24

Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered, PM Kishida says

LBCI
World
2023-01-04

First US winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:45

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More