Sports

Martinez double as Inter retain Coppa Italia crown

2023-05-25 | 03:41
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Martinez double as Inter retain Coppa Italia crown

Striker Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan fought back to beat Fiorentina 2-1 and win their secured consecutive Coppa Italia title at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

With both teams preparing for major European finals next month and meeting for the first time in a major domestic final, Inter made nine changes from Sunday's defeat by Napoli, starting in-form striker Romelu Lukaku on the bench and Samir Handanovic replacing Andre Onana in goal.
 
Fiorentina took the lead after three minutes when Jonathan Ikone sent in a cross that found Nico Gonzales unmarked at the back post, and he drilled the ball into the net.

Edin Dzeko had a clear chance to equalise halfway through the half, but he could not keep the ball down when keeper Pietro Terracciano came rushing out and sent his shot over the crossbar.

"We started badly and had the wrong approach, which is rare for us, but the lads did well to stay in the game anyway and then turn it around," Inter manager Simone Inzaghi told Mediaset.
 
"I am happy, because we won a cup that we wanted, to confirm what we did last season. Fiorentina are a quality team who caused us a lot of problems."

Inter have had a successful season, retaining the Coppa Italia and Italian Supercup titles and reaching next month's Champions League final against Manchester City.

"We have the final two Serie A games, then Istanbul and a great season we want to keep going," Inzaghi added.

Argentine Martinez did level with a shot from a tight angle in the 29th minute and followed up with a close-range volley high into the net eight minutes later.

"In all honesty, I am moved, because for a few years, we have been bringing trophies to this great club, and we must continue like this. I am very happy," Martinez said.

"I am very happy to bring this trophy back to Milan, or rather keep it there, seeing as that’s where it was last year."
 
Fiorentina rarely threatened to get back into the match and Terracciano showcased his goalkeeping skills by making a remarkable double save to deny Lukaku's powerful strike and Federico Dimarco's follow-up.

Fiorentina's best chance to equalise came when Luka Jovic's strike was saved by Handanovic but Inter held out comfortably before celebrating their ninth Coppa Italia title.

Fiorentina face West Ham United in the Conference League final on June 7 and Inter play City in the Champions League final on June 10.
 

Sports

Martinez

Double

Inter

Retain

Coppa

Italia

Crown

Italian

Football

Inter Milan

LBCI Next
Dortmund ready to lift Bundesliga trophy, Bayern hope for dramatic twist
Honda to power Aston Martin's F1 title ambitions from 2026
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-16

'Magic moment' for Italian bonds as foreign interest revives

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

Bou Habib wraps up visit to Italy by meeting Italian counterpart

LBCI
World
2023-05-21

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Italy's Unipol join forces to help Italians hit by flooding

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:14

Iniesta to leave Vissel Kobe in July

LBCI
Sports
05:08

LaLiga chief Tebas apologizes for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint

LBCI
Sports
03:52

Dortmund ready to lift Bundesliga trophy, Bayern hope for dramatic twist

LBCI
Sports
08:09

Honda to power Aston Martin's F1 title ambitions from 2026

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
World
06:22

Ukraine war: Belgorod incursion may stretch Russia's defenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:45

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More