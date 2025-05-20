Sweden seeks EU sanctions targeting 'individual Israeli ministers'

Middle East News
20-05-2025 | 10:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sweden seeks EU sanctions targeting &#39;individual Israeli ministers&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sweden seeks EU sanctions targeting 'individual Israeli ministers'

Sweden's top diplomat said Tuesday that the Nordic country would work within the EU to push for sanctions against certain Israeli ministers over Israel's treatment of civilian Palestinians in Gaza.

"Since we do not see a clear improvement for the civilians in Gaza, we need to raise the tone further. We will therefore now also push for EU sanctions against individual Israeli ministers," Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a statement to AFP, adding that the officials targeted would be the subject of discussions within the EU.

AFP

Middle East News

Sweden

EU

Sanctions

Israel

LBCI Next
Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza insufficient, French FM says
Britain, Canada, France condemn Israel's 'egregious actions' in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-14

EU ministers adopt Iran sanctions over citizen detentions

LBCI
World News
2025-03-27

EU chief at Paris summit calls to keep 'pressure' on Russia with sanctions

LBCI
World News
2025-03-29

China, EU discuss 'level playing field' on trade, EU's Sefcovic says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-05

Yemen's Houthis announce campaign targeting Israeli airports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:56

Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

Israel says 'external pressure will not divert' it after UK pauses trade talks

LBCI
World News
10:07

UK pauses trade negotiations with Israel, summons envoy over Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Lebanon has 'more' to do on Hezbollah's disarmament, US envoy Morgan Ortagus says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17

UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-18

Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
04:01

WHO assembly adopts pandemic agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Lebanon's Health Ministry says nine wounded in updated toll from airstrike on Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

MP Elias Bou Saab, French Ambassador discuss reform laws and upcoming donor conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More