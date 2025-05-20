Sweden seeks EU sanctions targeting 'individual Israeli ministers'

Sweden's top diplomat said Tuesday that the Nordic country would work within the EU to push for sanctions against certain Israeli ministers over Israel's treatment of civilian Palestinians in Gaza.



"Since we do not see a clear improvement for the civilians in Gaza, we need to raise the tone further. We will therefore now also push for EU sanctions against individual Israeli ministers," Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a statement to AFP, adding that the officials targeted would be the subject of discussions within the EU.



AFP