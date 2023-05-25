Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

Breaking Headlines
2023-05-25 | 03:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI sources have revealed that Lebanon has been granted a crucial grace period of one year to implement essential financial, monetary, and banking reforms. 

This move comes as an effort to prevent Lebanon from being placed on the gray list as a non-cooperative state by The Financial Action Task Force.
 
The decision to grant Lebanon this grace period reflects the recognition of the challenges the country is currently facing in its efforts to address its financial and economic crisis.
 
The gray list, formally known as "Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring and High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action," is a list maintained by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). It comprises countries that have deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) frameworks. Placement on this list signifies that a country's AML/CFT measures are not in line with international standards and can have significant repercussions for its financial system.
 
Lebanon's inclusion in the gray list would have had far-reaching consequences for its economy. It could have further damaged the country's already weakened banking system, increased the cost of international transactions, limited access to global financial networks, and deterred foreign investments. Therefore, the grace period granted to Lebanon is a vital lifeline that allows the country to implement crucial reforms and avoid the potential negative consequences associated with being on the gray list.
 
“A jurisdiction that enters the ICRG review process as a result of its mutual evaluation results has a one-year Observation Period to work with the FATF or its FATF-style regional body (FSRB) to address deficiencies before possible public identification and formal review by the FATF,” according to the organization.
 
According to exclusive information from LBCI, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) conducted an assessment of Lebanon's financial, monetary, and regulatory situation. The assessment found positive developments in seven areas, while two issues require further attention. The positive and negative aspects have not been clarified pending an official statement from the organization.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Gray List

Economic

Crisis

Financial

Monetary

Banking

System

Reform

LBCI Next
TMC: One injured in one traffic accident during the past 24 hours
Deputy Skaff works to unite opposition for common presidential candidate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-15

Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-27

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-12

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:16

TMC: One injured in one traffic accident during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Deputy Skaff works to unite opposition for common presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:23

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Turki Al-Sheikh shares Fairouz song clip, among rumors of appearance in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-01

Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted

LBCI
Sports
05:14

Iniesta to leave Vissel Kobe in July

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:45

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More