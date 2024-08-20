Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-08-20 | 02:20
High views
0min
Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane decreased by LBP 7,000, and diesel dropped by LBP 6,000. However, gas prices increased by LBP 1,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,564,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,604,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,404,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 908,000

Download now the LBCI mobile app
