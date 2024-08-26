Finance Minister Youssef Khalil: The 2025 budget to be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days

2024-08-26 | 05:28
Finance Minister Youssef Khalil: The 2025 budget to be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days
Finance Minister Youssef Khalil: The 2025 budget to be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days

The caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil announced on Monday that the 2025 budget will be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days.

Minister Khalil made this statement after meeting with the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, at Dar al-Fatwa.

Khalil said, "I discussed the economic and financial situation with Mufti Derian, which seems to be on its way out of the crisis and returning to financial stability. This requires all constitutional institutions to work together regarding governmental and legislative actions." 

"It is important to emphasize that by committing to the constitutional deadlines for finalizing the budget by the end of August, we are reaffirming this commitment. The 2025 budget will be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days as we are now in the final stages of its preparation," the Minister added.

Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
