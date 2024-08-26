News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Finance Minister Youssef Khalil: The 2025 budget to be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-26 | 05:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Finance Minister Youssef Khalil: The 2025 budget to be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days
The caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil announced on Monday that the 2025 budget will be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days.
Minister Khalil made this statement after meeting with the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, at Dar al-Fatwa.
Khalil said, "I discussed the economic and financial situation with Mufti Derian, which seems to be on its way out of the crisis and returning to financial stability. This requires all constitutional institutions to work together regarding governmental and legislative actions."
"It is important to emphasize that by committing to the constitutional deadlines for finalizing the budget by the end of August, we are reaffirming this commitment. The 2025 budget will be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days as we are now in the final stages of its preparation," the Minister added.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Finance
Minister
Youssef Khalil
Budget
Cabinet
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08
Israeli finance minister: Stopping Gaza war now would be folly
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08
Israeli finance minister: Stopping Gaza war now would be folly
0
World News
2024-07-05
Rachel Reeves becomes first woman UK finance minister
World News
2024-07-05
Rachel Reeves becomes first woman UK finance minister
0
Middle East News
2024-07-02
Finance, foreign affairs, supply Ministers changed in new Egyptian government
Middle East News
2024-07-02
Finance, foreign affairs, supply Ministers changed in new Egyptian government
0
World News
2024-06-14
France finance minister warns of financial crisis if far right wins election
World News
2024-06-14
France finance minister warns of financial crisis if far right wins election
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-23
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-23
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22
Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22
Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22
Wassim Mansouri: We are working hard to keep Lebanon off FATF grey list
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22
Wassim Mansouri: We are working hard to keep Lebanon off FATF grey list
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
0
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away
0
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
2
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
3
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
6
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More