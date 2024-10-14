News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-14 | 08:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil said Monday he is closely monitoring the work of departments responsible for securing the state’s revenues, including customs collection and taxation.
He stated that despite the ongoing war and Israeli aggression, the ministry has been able to provide the necessary funds to keep the government functioning.
However, Khalil warned that the continued war negatively impacts public finances, causing increasing daily losses.
The minister expressed hope that countries and international organizations that have shown concern for Lebanon will take concrete steps to stop the aggression and provide support to help Lebanon overcome this crisis.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Finance
Minister
Youssef Khalil
Funds
Government
War
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-03
Israeli Finance Minister plans 2025 spending cuts to fund Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-03
Israeli Finance Minister plans 2025 spending cuts to fund Gaza war
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-26
Finance Minister Youssef Khalil: The 2025 budget to be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-26
Finance Minister Youssef Khalil: The 2025 budget to be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Lebanon's Interior Minister: We will not accept encroachments on private or public property; awareness needed to avoid strife
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Lebanon's Interior Minister: We will not accept encroachments on private or public property; awareness needed to avoid strife
0
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Advisor to Israeli Finance Minister injured in clashes near Lebanon border: Israeli media
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Advisor to Israeli Finance Minister injured in clashes near Lebanon border: Israeli media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-11
Increase in gasoline and diesel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-11
Increase in gasoline and diesel prices across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-10
BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-10
BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
0
World News
10:13
China's FM urges Israeli counterpart 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: State media
World News
10:13
China's FM urges Israeli counterpart 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: State media
0
Lebanon News
15:25
51 killed, 174 injured in Saturday's Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, death toll reaches 2,306 since start of offensive
Lebanon News
15:25
51 killed, 174 injured in Saturday's Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, death toll reaches 2,306 since start of offensive
0
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
2
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
3
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
4
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
5
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
6
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
7
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
8
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More