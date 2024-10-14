Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning

Lebanon Economy
2024-10-14 | 08:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning

Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil said Monday he is closely monitoring the work of departments responsible for securing the state’s revenues, including customs collection and taxation. 

He stated that despite the ongoing war and Israeli aggression, the ministry has been able to provide the necessary funds to keep the government functioning. 

However, Khalil warned that the continued war negatively impacts public finances, causing increasing daily losses.

The minister expressed hope that countries and international organizations that have shown concern for Lebanon will take concrete steps to stop the aggression and provide support to help Lebanon overcome this crisis.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Finance

Minister

Youssef Khalil

Funds

Government

War

Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-03

Israeli Finance Minister plans 2025 spending cuts to fund Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-26

Finance Minister Youssef Khalil: The 2025 budget to be presented to the Cabinet in the upcoming days

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Lebanon's Interior Minister: We will not accept encroachments on private or public property; awareness needed to avoid strife

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-09

Advisor to Israeli Finance Minister injured in clashes near Lebanon border: Israeli media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-11

Increase in gasoline and diesel prices across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-10

BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08

$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages

LBCI
World News
10:13

China's FM urges Israeli counterpart 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

51 killed, 174 injured in Saturday's Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, death toll reaches 2,306 since start of offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Middle East News
13:58

Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More