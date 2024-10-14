Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning

Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil said Monday he is closely monitoring the work of departments responsible for securing the state’s revenues, including customs collection and taxation.



He stated that despite the ongoing war and Israeli aggression, the ministry has been able to provide the necessary funds to keep the government functioning.



However, Khalil warned that the continued war negatively impacts public finances, causing increasing daily losses.



The minister expressed hope that countries and international organizations that have shown concern for Lebanon will take concrete steps to stop the aggression and provide support to help Lebanon overcome this crisis.