Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, increase in gas prices in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-10-29 | 03:50
Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, increase in gas prices in Lebanon
Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, increase in gas prices in Lebanon

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, prices for 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline decreased by LBP 3,000, while the price of diesel dropped by LBP 6,000. However, the price of a gas canister increased by LBP 19,000. 

The updated prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,478,000  
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,518,000  
- Diesel: LBP 1,333,000  
- Gas canister: LBP 1,032,000 

