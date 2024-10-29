Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, increase in gas prices in Lebanon

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, prices for 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline decreased by LBP 3,000, while the price of diesel dropped by LBP 6,000. However, the price of a gas canister increased by LBP 19,000.



The updated prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,478,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,518,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,333,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,032,000