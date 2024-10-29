News
Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, increase in gas prices in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-29 | 03:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, increase in gas prices in Lebanon
On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, prices for 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline decreased by LBP 3,000, while the price of diesel dropped by LBP 6,000. However, the price of a gas canister increased by LBP 19,000.
The updated prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,478,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,518,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,333,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,032,000
