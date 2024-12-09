News
Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-09 | 05:23
Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster
Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds surged on Monday following the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by opposition forces.
The bond rise was fueled by expectations that the developments could weaken Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and bring about change in the country.
The 2031-maturing bonds climbed approximately 0.75 cents to 11.59 cents, marking their highest level since April 2022.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Eurobonds
Dollar
Rise
Assad Regime
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Previous
