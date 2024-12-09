Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster

Lebanon Economy
2024-12-09 | 05:23
High views
Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster
Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster

Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds surged on Monday following the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by opposition forces.

The bond rise was fueled by expectations that the developments could weaken Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and bring about change in the country.

The 2031-maturing bonds climbed approximately 0.75 cents to 11.59 cents, marking their highest level since April 2022.

Reuters

