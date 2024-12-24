Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the prices of all fuel types decreased. The price of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 10,000 and LBP 11,000 respectively, while diesel dropped by LBP 7,000 and gas by LBP 4,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,395,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,434,000

Diesel: LBP 1,311,000

Gas canister: LBP 986,000