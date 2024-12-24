News
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-24 | 02:35
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the prices of all fuel types decreased. The price of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 10,000 and LBP 11,000 respectively, while diesel dropped by LBP 7,000 and gas by LBP 4,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,395,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,434,000
Diesel: LBP 1,311,000
Gas canister: LBP 986,000
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Previous
