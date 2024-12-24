Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-12-24 | 02:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the prices of all fuel types decreased. The price of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 10,000 and LBP 11,000 respectively, while diesel dropped by LBP 7,000 and gas by LBP 4,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,395,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,434,000
Diesel: LBP 1,311,000
Gas canister: LBP 986,000
 

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-20

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-17

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-13

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-10

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-20

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-17

Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-17

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-13

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22

Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Civil Defense reveals latest developments in search and rescue operations at Israeli airstrike sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-16

Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Civil Defense concludes search and rescue operations in Maaysrah after Israeli airstrike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More