Two dead in Palestinian attack in northern Israel, police say

26-12-2025 | 07:16
Two dead in Palestinian attack in northern Israel, police say
Two dead in Palestinian attack in northern Israel, police say

Two people were killed in a stabbing and ramming attack by a Palestinian in northern Israel, Israeli authorities said on Friday.

Israel's emergency services said one man, aged around 68, had been run over and had died. Israel's public broadcaster said a woman, aged around 20, had been stabbed to death. A further two people suffered mild injuries, it said.

Israeli police said the alleged attacker was a Palestinian resident of the occupied West Bank.

Reuters

Syria says Homs bombing 'desperate attempt' to destabilise country
Explosion at Alawite mosque in Syria's Homs kills five
