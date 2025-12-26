News
Two dead in Palestinian attack in northern Israel, police say
Middle East News
26-12-2025 | 07:16
Two dead in Palestinian attack in northern Israel, police say
Two people were killed in a stabbing and ramming attack by a Palestinian in northern Israel, Israeli authorities said on Friday.
Israel's emergency services said one man, aged around 68, had been run over and had died. Israel's public broadcaster said a woman, aged around 20, had been stabbed to death. A further two people suffered mild injuries, it said.
Israeli police said the alleged attacker was a Palestinian resident of the occupied West Bank.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Stabbing
Attack
