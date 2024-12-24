News
Qatar's ambassador to Lebanon discusses economic ties, stresses importance of electing a president on January 9
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-24 | 07:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Qatar's ambassador to Lebanon discusses economic ties, stresses importance of electing a president on January 9
Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, discussed the latest developments in Lebanon across various levels with a delegation from economic organizations led by former minister Mohammad Choucair.
The meeting at the Qatari embassy focused mainly on enhancing economic relations between the two brotherly countries.
The discussions also addressed Qatar's efforts to bridge differences and push for the election of a Lebanese president.
The meeting further explored shared aspects of the economic ties between the two nations, ways to develop them, and the significant opportunities available in this regard.
During the meeting, Choucair expressed his gratitude to Qatar for its continued support of Lebanon and its initiatives to revive political momentum and put Lebanon back on the path to recovery and progress.
He emphasized the strong desire of economic organizations to achieve a qualitative leap in bilateral economic relations.
The Qatari ambassador welcomed the delegation led by Choucair, reaffirming Qatar's unwavering support for Lebanon on all levels and its ongoing efforts to ensure stability in the country, which he noted "must begin with the election of a Lebanese president."
After the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of restoring the role of the Lebanese state through its various institutions and functions.
They also highlighted the urgency of electing a president during the January 9 session and forming a government swiftly to rescue the country and set it back on the path of recovery after the devastating crises it has endured.
