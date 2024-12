The Central Bank of Lebanon issued a statement requesting that banks pay an amount equivalent to two monthly payments during January 2025 to all beneficiaries of the two main circulars, No. 158 and No. 166. To view the details, click here Click here to view intermediate circulars No. 13683 related to the amendment of decision No. 13335. Click here to view intermediate circulars No. 13684 related to the amendment of decision No. 13611.