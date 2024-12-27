Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of circulars 158 and 166

Lebanon Economy
2024-12-27 | 06:49
High views
Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of circulars 158 and 166
0min
Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of circulars 158 and 166

The Central Bank of Lebanon issued a statement requesting that banks pay an amount equivalent to two monthly payments during January 2025 to all beneficiaries of the two main circulars, No. 158 and No. 166. To view the details, click here.

Click here to view intermediate circulars No. 13683 related to the amendment of decision No. 13335.

Click here to view intermediate circulars No. 13684 related to the amendment of decision No. 13611.
 

