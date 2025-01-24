Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Friday, January 24, 2025, 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline prices rose by LBP 11,000, while diesel increased by LBP 10,000. Gas prices remained stable.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,489,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,529,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,403,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,091,000