Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-24 | 02:22
Lebanon updates fuel prices
On Friday, January 24, 2025, 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline prices rose by LBP 11,000, while diesel increased by LBP 10,000. Gas prices remained stable.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,489,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,529,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,403,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,091,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Gas
Gasoline
