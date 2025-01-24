Lebanon updates fuel prices

Lebanon Economy
2025-01-24 | 02:22
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Friday, January 24, 2025, 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline prices rose by LBP 11,000, while diesel increased by LBP 10,000. Gas prices remained stable.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,489,000  
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,529,000 
- Diesel: LBP 1,403,000 
- Gas canister: LBP 1,091,000 
 

