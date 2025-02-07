Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, February 7, 2025, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 7,000, while the price of diesel decreased by LBP 12,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,489,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,529,000

Diesel: LBP 1,393,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,102,000