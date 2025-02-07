Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
07-02-2025
High views
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, February 7, 2025, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 7,000, while the price of diesel decreased by LBP 12,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,489,000 
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,529,000 
Diesel: LBP 1,393,000 
Gas canister: LBP 1,102,000
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Gas

Gasoline

