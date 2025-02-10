IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
10-02-2025 | 06:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon

Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Wassim Mansouri met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai to discuss Lebanon’s economic situation.

She reaffirmed the IMF’s support for Lebanon and its government and expressed her intention to visit the country soon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Banque du Liban

Wassim Mansouri

International Monetary Fund

IMF

Kristalina Georgieva

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Spanish FM reaffirms Spain's commitment to continuing support for Lebanon's health sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Sources to LBCI: US delegation reaffirms support for Lebanese Army, discusses southern stability, Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Iraqi PM congratulates Speaker Berri on presidential election, reaffirms support for stability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-07

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-04

Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-31

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

The World Bank reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's 'recovery' as President Aoun vows reforms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

Lebanon's caretaker PM meets mother of missing American journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Mikati condemns Netanyahu's remarks on Palestinian statehood, calls for fairer UN action

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More