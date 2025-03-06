IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

Lebanon Economy
06-03-2025 | 11:54
High views
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) fact-finding mission will visit Lebanon next week as part of efforts to assist the newly formed government in developing a comprehensive economic reform program.  

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack confirmed during a press briefing on Thursday that the delegation will be in Lebanon from March 10 to 14. 

She emphasized that the IMF is providing policy advice and capacity-building support to help rebuild Lebanon's economy and institutions in coordination with other international partners.

