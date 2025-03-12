IMF delegation in Beirut for financial reform talks, meetings with Lebanese officials planned

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is meeting with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to launch negotiations for a new preliminary agreement outlining the reforms Lebanon must adopt.



These reforms would enable Lebanon to reach a final agreement with the IMF, under which the fund would provide loans to help improve the country’s financial and economic situation.



The IMF is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Finance Minister Yassine Jaber.