Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development

Lebanon Economy
20-03-2025 | 06:43
High views

2min


Lebanon’s Finance Minister Yassine Jaber held a meeting with representatives of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (U.N.-Habitat), including Deputy Program Manager Tarek Osseiran and Urban Planning Coordinator Ornella Nohra, in the presence of the ministry’s Director General Georges Maarawi. 

The discussions focused on cooperation in real estate investment, converting properties into green spaces, improving property management, and analyzing real estate market data.

According to a statement from the ministry’s media office, the two sides explored joint projects to invest in state-owned properties through innovative approaches, while working towards unifying rental values. 

They also discussed providing technical support for reconstruction efforts in affected areas such as South Lebanon, Baalbek-Hermel, and West Bekaa. 

U.N.-Habitat's assessment has so far identified approximately 40,000 damaged housing units in these regions.

The meeting also addressed the potential for investing in state-owned lands for industrial and agricultural projects, with a particular focus on hydroponic farming. 

Utilizing hydroponics on unused public lands could create job opportunities for young people, enhance agricultural production, and expand green spaces. 

This initiative is planned in close collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Minister Jaber emphasized the importance of partnership with U.N.-Habitat, highlighting its crucial role in promoting sustainable development, improving citizens' living conditions, and fostering long-term economic growth.




