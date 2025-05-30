Finance Minister after IMF meeting: Progress in talks, no new taxes

30-05-2025 | 09:22
Finance Minister after IMF meeting: Progress in talks, no new taxes
Finance Minister after IMF meeting: Progress in talks, no new taxes

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber confirmed that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are progressing, noting that the government is implementing reform measures across all sectors.

Jaber emphasized that banking sector reform and the issue of deposits are top priorities for the IMF and that the government is taking the necessary steps.

“In the coming weeks, Lebanese citizens will begin to feel the changes we are making. Negotiations are moving forward positively,” he said.
He added that a second meeting to review financial figures is scheduled for Monday, followed by a final session, as the talks continue on a good path.

Jaber also confirmed that no new taxes would be imposed, but that tax collection will be improved.

Lebanon News

Finance Minister

Yassine Jaber

IMF

Meeting

