MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon

Lebanon News
02-06-2025 | 12:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Raad responds to PM Salam&#39;s remarks: We will share our view soon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon

The head of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, responded to a statement made by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam from Ain el-Tineh, expressing appreciation for Salam's tone and signaling an upcoming discussion.

"Thank you for the goodwill of the Prime Minister. We will meet him soon and share our opinion on what we believe serves the interest of our people and our country," Raad said.

Lebanon News

MP

Mohammad Raad

Hezbollah

PM

Nawaf Salam

Remarks

LBCI Next
On the 20th anniversary of Samir Kassir’s assassination, PM Salam honors his legacy
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23

Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-28

PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust

LBCI
World News
2025-05-16

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-14

MP Ibrahim Kanaan after Finance Committee session: We approve increasing Lebanon’s IMF subscription share

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

PM Salam meets former minister Aridi, reviews South Lebanon damage with officials

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:54

Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video

LBCI
World News
2025-06-01

Israel’s Channel 14: US envoy Morgan Ortagus to step down soon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-04

Israel's army says missile fired from Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-13

Akkar district 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results released

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Hezbollah MP slams new fuel pricing policy, says government burdening citizens instead of easing crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

PM Salam: No deviation from ministerial policy statement, doors open to Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

On the 20th anniversary of Samir Kassir’s assassination, PM Salam honors his legacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:54

Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
06:54

Iran 'poised' to dismiss US nuclear proposal, Iranian diplomat tells Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More