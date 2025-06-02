News
MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon
Lebanon News
02-06-2025 | 12:27
MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon
The head of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, responded to a statement made by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam from Ain el-Tineh, expressing appreciation for Salam's tone and signaling an upcoming discussion.
"Thank you for the goodwill of the Prime Minister. We will meet him soon and share our opinion on what we believe serves the interest of our people and our country," Raad said.
Lebanon News
MP
Mohammad Raad
Hezbollah
PM
Nawaf Salam
Remarks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23
Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know
Lebanon News
2025-05-28
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
World News
2025-05-16
Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-14
MP Ibrahim Kanaan after Finance Committee session: We approve increasing Lebanon’s IMF subscription share
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?
Lebanon News
11:10
PM Salam meets former minister Aridi, reviews South Lebanon damage with officials
Lebanon Economy
09:54
Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video
World News
2025-06-01
Israel’s Channel 14: US envoy Morgan Ortagus to step down soon
Middle East News
2025-05-04
Israel's army says missile fired from Yemen
Lebanon News
2025-05-13
Akkar district 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results released
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?
Lebanon News
04:18
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59
Hezbollah MP slams new fuel pricing policy, says government burdening citizens instead of easing crisis
Lebanon News
06:34
PM Salam: No deviation from ministerial policy statement, doors open to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending
Lebanon News
03:09
On the 20th anniversary of Samir Kassir’s assassination, PM Salam honors his legacy
Lebanon Economy
09:54
Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry
Middle East News
06:54
Iran 'poised' to dismiss US nuclear proposal, Iranian diplomat tells Reuters
