The head of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, responded to a statement made by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam from Ain el-Tineh, expressing appreciation for Salam's tone and signaling an upcoming discussion.



"Thank you for the goodwill of the Prime Minister. We will meet him soon and share our opinion on what we believe serves the interest of our people and our country," Raad said.